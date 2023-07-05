Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 771,239 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 6,448 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $78,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.3 %

ABT traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $106.89. 830,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,045,451. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.31. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $115.69. The company has a market cap of $185.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 62.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.26.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

