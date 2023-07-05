Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Trading 0.3% Higher

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.88 and last traded at $17.85. 24,328 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 36,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.79.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average of $17.72.

Get Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund alerts:

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $59,000.

(Free Report)

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.