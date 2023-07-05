Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the May 31st total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:JEQ traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $6.03. 14,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,138. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Japan Equity Fund

About Abrdn Japan Equity Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 106.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 87.5% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 66,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 31,022 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 76.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 45,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 19,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

