Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the May 31st total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:JEQ traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $6.03. 14,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,138. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29.
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%.
About Abrdn Japan Equity Fund
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.
