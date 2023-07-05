Acas LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Acas LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Acas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Acas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $72.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.29. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $69.09 and a twelve month high of $77.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.1844 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

