Acas LLC Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Acas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 986 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Acas LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 156.3% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Netflix from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.11.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $7.27 on Wednesday, reaching $448.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,359,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,241,923. The stock has a market cap of $199.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.70 and a 12-month high of $450.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $383.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,689,580. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

