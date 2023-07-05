Acas LLC Sells 434 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Acas LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up 1.5% of Acas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Acas LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,765,000 after purchasing an additional 46,157,887 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,919,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,863,000 after purchasing an additional 100,077 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,473,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,437,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,724,000 after purchasing an additional 26,346 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,836,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,077,000 after purchasing an additional 234,332 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $106.84 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $116.78. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.98.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

