Acas LLC Sells 670 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Acas LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Acas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Acas LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $72.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.53. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

