Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Trading Down 3.6%

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) traded down 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.84 and last traded at $12.99. 293,361 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 690,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Accolade in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Accolade from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Accolade to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded Accolade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Accolade from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

Accolade Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.10. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 32.34% and a negative net margin of 41.86%. The firm had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Robert N. Cavanaugh sold 2,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $34,676.91. Following the sale, the president now owns 163,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,631.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accolade news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 7,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $105,259.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,029,341.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert N. Cavanaugh sold 2,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $34,676.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 163,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,631.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,892 shares of company stock valued at $327,975. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accolade

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Accolade by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Accolade by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Accolade by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Accolade by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Accolade by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. 76.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

