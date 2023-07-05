ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Insider Sells $337,500.00 in Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) insider Lisa Feng sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ACM Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,392,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,419. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $830.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.18. ACM Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $20.24.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $74.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.00 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 12.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ACM Research

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,145,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,190,000 after acquiring an additional 47,486 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ACM Research by 11.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,421,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,176,000 after purchasing an additional 242,699 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ACM Research by 363.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,702 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in ACM Research by 1,133.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,843,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 962,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,989,000 after acquiring an additional 78,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ACMR shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on ACM Research from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ACM Research from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $23.40 in a research report on Monday.

About ACM Research

(Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.