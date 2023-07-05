Acute Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 84,067 Shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Acute Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 592,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,067 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short QQQ accounts for about 4.7% of Acute Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Acute Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $7,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Shapiro LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 627,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 273,929 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 41,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 23,060 shares during the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $13,320,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 141,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 1,205.7% in the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 996,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,142,000 after acquiring an additional 920,568 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Performance

PSQ opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. ProShares Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average is $12.65.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.