Acute Investment Advisory LLC Has $82.99 Million Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Acute Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 751,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,245 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 54.4% of Acute Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Acute Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.35% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $82,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHV. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 15,267.4% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,002,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,457,000 after acquiring an additional 11,924,318 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,478 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,601,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,889,000 after acquiring an additional 87,403 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,342,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,367,000 after purchasing an additional 770,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $365,295,000. Institutional investors own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.24 and its 200 day moving average is $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.73 and a fifty-two week high of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

