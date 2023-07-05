Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) CFO Sells $338,800.00 in Stock

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,080 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $338,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

AEIS stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.30. 26,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,745. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.56. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $112.89.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $425.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.13 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Advanced Energy Industries

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 29,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AEIS. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.14.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Featured Articles

