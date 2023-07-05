AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) SVP Sells $115,724.50 in Stock

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $115,724.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,809.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AdvanSix Price Performance

NYSE ASIX traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.87. The stock had a trading volume of 179,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.23 and its 200 day moving average is $38.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.83. AdvanSix Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $44.57.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $400.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.23 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 7.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

ASIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AdvanSix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AdvanSix from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Institutional Trading of AdvanSix

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 4th quarter worth $264,640,640,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Stories

