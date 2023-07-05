AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NASDAQ:AADR) Short Interest Down 24.9% in June

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NASDAQ:AADR – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the May 31st total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.7 days.

Institutional Trading of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter.

Get AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AADR opened at $49.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.12 and its 200-day moving average is $48.30. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $53.05. The firm has a market cap of $30.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.99.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Increases Dividend

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

(Free Report)

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (AADR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BNY Mellon Classic ADR index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to outperform the international markets outside the US by holding ADRs with high relative strength. AADR was launched on Jul 20, 2010 and is managed by m.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.