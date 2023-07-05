African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) Short Interest Up 33.3% in June

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

African Gold Acquisition Stock Performance

AGAC traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $10.55. 3,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,326. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27. African Gold Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On African Gold Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,384,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in African Gold Acquisition by 413.3% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,110,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,163,000 after buying an additional 894,399 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in African Gold Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,425,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in African Gold Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,528,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in African Gold Acquisition by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 496,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

African Gold Acquisition Company Profile

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. African Gold Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

