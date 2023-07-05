Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,760,000 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the May 31st total of 9,570,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE AEM traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,294,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,542. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.62. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.78. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,058,188 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,146,794,000 after buying an additional 1,729,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,013,554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $676,253,000 after buying an additional 522,898 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,684,939 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $697,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,314 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,758,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $548,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,471 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,852,941 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $511,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

