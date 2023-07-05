Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $224,698,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth $97,752,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 206.0% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,237,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,714,000 after purchasing an additional 833,378 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,296,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,450,000 after purchasing an additional 830,061 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,367,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,202,000 after purchasing an additional 753,405 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Trading Up 1.4 %

IRM traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $58.09. The company had a trading volume of 486,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,483. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.92. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.37.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.75%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $112,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,487,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $562,649.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,832,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $112,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,678 shares of company stock worth $7,482,890. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on IRM. Barclays raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.