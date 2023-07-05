Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,091 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Walmart by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Walmart by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.40. 1,612,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,161,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.06 and a 12-month high of $159.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,279,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,200,139 shares of company stock worth $1,419,830,991. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

