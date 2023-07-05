Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,844 shares during the period. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF comprises 1.1% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PEY traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $19.41. The company had a trading volume of 296,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.42. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $22.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.0713 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

