Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Has $7.85 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,765 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.25. The stock had a trading volume of 858,441 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.95 and its 200 day moving average is $72.50. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

