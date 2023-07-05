Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Invests $295,000 in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peterson Wealth Services grew its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VanEck Oil Services ETF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $290.42. 242,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,564. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.77 and a fifty-two week high of $336.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $267.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99.

About VanEck Oil Services ETF

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

