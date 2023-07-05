Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.00. The stock had a trading volume of 611,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,490. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $55.99 and a 12 month high of $67.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.33 and its 200 day moving average is $62.68.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

