Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.30. The company had a trading volume of 184,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,754. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $50.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.49 and its 200-day moving average is $46.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

