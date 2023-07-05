Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 292 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,815,000 after acquiring an additional 85,809 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,594,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $651,119,000 after acquiring an additional 123,745 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,966,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $582,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,288 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $453,190,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.31. The stock had a trading volume of 929,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,897,058. The stock has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.12. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.78 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.77.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.