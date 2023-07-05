Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXNY) Trading Down 3.5%

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXNY – Free Report) traded down 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.08 and last traded at $6.64. 6,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 7,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.
Aixtron Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.64.
Aixtron Company Profile
AIXTRON SE is a provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry. The Company’s technology solutions are used by a range of customers across the world to build components for electronic and opto-electronic applications based on compound, silicon or organic semiconductor materials. Such components are used in fiber optic communication systems, wireless and mobile telephony applications, optical and electronic storage devices, computing, signaling and lighting, displays, as well as a range of other technologies.
