Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,651 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 11,293 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 27,713 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 59,381 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 289,203 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $22,645,000 after acquiring an additional 19,755 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,278 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 831,793 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $65,129,000 after acquiring an additional 126,083 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AKAM. William Blair began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $91.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $98.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.78.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 319 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.42 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,766.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 7,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $659,960.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,488.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.42 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,766.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,345 shares of company stock worth $625,839 and sold 19,778 shares worth $1,772,908. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

