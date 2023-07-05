Alamo Group Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:ALG)

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 17th.

Alamo Group has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Alamo Group has a dividend payout ratio of 7.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Alamo Group to earn $11.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.9%.

Alamo Group stock opened at $184.83 on Wednesday. Alamo Group has a fifty-two week low of $110.98 and a fifty-two week high of $186.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.84. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $411.77 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alamo Group will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Alamo Group from $208.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

In other Alamo Group news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total value of $214,042.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,966,853.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alamo Group news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total value of $214,042.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,057 shares in the company, valued at $4,966,853.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total value of $273,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,788.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alamo Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $895,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,822,000 after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Alamo Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 47.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

