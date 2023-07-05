Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock Position Decreased by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,864,429 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,511 shares during the period. Alarm.com accounts for about 1.3% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 3.76% of Alarm.com worth $93,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,146,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $867,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Alarm.com by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALRM traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.44. 24,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,036. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $44.92 and a one year high of $78.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.28.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $209.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALRM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

In other news, Director Simone Wu sold 868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $45,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,982 shares in the company, valued at $259,064. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 4,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $229,161.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,626,454.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Simone Wu sold 868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $45,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,982 shares in the company, valued at $259,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,188 shares of company stock worth $555,270. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

