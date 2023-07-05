Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Sets New 1-Year High at $53.98

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.98 and last traded at $53.97, with a volume of 329520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ALK. Raymond James upgraded Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.74 and a 200-day moving average of $46.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $243,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,877.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,644,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 16.8% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth $322,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 38,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.