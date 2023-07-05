Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Purchased by Gainplan LLC

Gainplan LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the period.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA AMLP traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $39.43. The stock had a trading volume of 385,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,766. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $42.47.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.