Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Shares Gap Down to $7.21

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.21, but opened at $7.03. Algoma Steel Group shares last traded at $7.19, with a volume of 124,356 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Algoma Steel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Algoma Steel Group Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $750.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.42.

Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Algoma Steel Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.