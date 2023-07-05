Algorand Price Up 1% This Week (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $900.60 million and approximately $37.58 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00041560 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00030755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00013994 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,515,770,749 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.