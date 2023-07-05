Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:ATD opened at C$67.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$66.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$50.21 and a 52-week high of C$68.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$66.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$64.45.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.97 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 23.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.8010061 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

ATD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$73.69.

(Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.