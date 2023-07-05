Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 374,600 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the May 31st total of 274,600 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 103,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Allego Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Allego stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.79. 24,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,214. Allego has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $6.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ALLG. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Allego from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Allego from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allego

Allego Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLG. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Allego in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allego in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allego by 182.3% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 19,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 12,580 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allego in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allego in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. 34.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

