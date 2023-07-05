AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Shares Sold by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lowered its stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at about $525,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,386,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AB. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Insider Activity

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

In other news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $422,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,776.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AB stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.51. The company had a trading volume of 90,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,906. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.82. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52-week low of $31.18 and a 52-week high of $45.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.29.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $832.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.64%.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

