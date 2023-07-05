AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0327 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of AFB stock opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average of $10.66. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $12.47.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The investment management company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
