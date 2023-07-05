AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0327 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AFB stock opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average of $10.66. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $12.47.

Get AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The investment management company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $290,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 72.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 12,696 shares in the last quarter.

(Free Report)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.