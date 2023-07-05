Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the May 31st total of 917,900 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 292,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

AMR traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.63. 147,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,319. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.91 and its 200 day moving average is $155.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a one year low of $103.90 and a one year high of $183.46.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $17.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.22 by $2.79. The company had revenue of $911.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.50 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 93.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $20.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 44.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 17.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,492,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,182,000 after purchasing an additional 216,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 933,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,755,000 after purchasing an additional 176,742 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 737,506 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,964,000 after purchasing an additional 86,165 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 12.1% during the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 533,032 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,153,000 after purchasing an additional 57,350 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 37.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 516,791 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,617,000 after purchasing an additional 141,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $201.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

