Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 597 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.5% in the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,689,580. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $388.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Netflix from $380.00 to $470.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.11.

Shares of NFLX opened at $441.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $196.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $383.31 and its 200-day moving average is $346.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.70 and a 12 month high of $448.65.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.