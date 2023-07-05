Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,456 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 23,964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 49,810 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 26.4% during the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 15,944 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 14.4% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,446 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $485.21 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $518.74. The company has a market capitalization of $221.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $416.26 and a 200-day moving average of $377.96.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADBE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.19.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

