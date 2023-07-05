Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,933 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $254.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 404.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $256.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.41.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.44.

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total transaction of $127,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,668.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total value of $127,002.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,965 shares in the company, valued at $925,668.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 209,558 shares of company stock worth $42,642,026. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

