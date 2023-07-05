Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.53 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.77.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.