Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $90.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.03 and its 200-day moving average is $86.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. 888 reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

