Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,932 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS Health Trading Up 0.9 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.26.

CVS opened at $69.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

