Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Resources Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 23,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $35.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.81. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

