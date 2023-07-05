Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.13 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.8% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at about $466,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.9% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 65,610 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at about $1,382,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of META opened at $286.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $259.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $732.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $289.79.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,281,933 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. New Street Research lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.93.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

