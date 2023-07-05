Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 76.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,364 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 410.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 748,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,036,000 after acquiring an additional 601,650 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,535,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 389.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 485,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,709,000 after buying an additional 386,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,828,000.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

UCON opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.31. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.43 and a 52-week high of $25.04.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.