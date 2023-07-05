Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,134,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,579,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,671,000 after acquiring an additional 513,208 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,184,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,259,000 after acquiring an additional 218,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.83.

Altria Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $45.92 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.24 and a 200 day moving average of $45.66. The company has a market capitalization of $81.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.90%.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.