ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Insider Sophia Randolph Sells 1,605 Shares

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Free Report) insider Sophia Randolph sold 1,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $11,780.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 281,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,041.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ALX Oncology Trading Down 0.8 %

ALX Oncology stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.29. 112,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 10.62 and a quick ratio of 10.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.70. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $15.39.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.26. On average, analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in ALX Oncology by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in ALX Oncology by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

(Free Report)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.