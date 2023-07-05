American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. 73.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $85.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. UBS Group cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.83.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

