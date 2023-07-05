American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.90.
American Equity Investment Life Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of AEL traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,890,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,953. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.70 and a 200 day moving average of $41.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $53.68.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 19.9% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 229,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,356,000 after acquiring an additional 37,962 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 70,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 26,818 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 599.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 44,905 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 548,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,998,000 after purchasing an additional 46,490 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 426,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,576,000 after buying an additional 12,950 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
American Equity Investment Life Company Profile
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Equity Investment Life
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.